Crime
January 14, 2019 9:04 am
Updated: January 14, 2019 9:30 am

1 dead after 3-vehicle crash in Woodbridge

By Digital Broadcast Journalist  Global News

A female is dead following a three-vehicle crash in Woodbridge, Ont., on Jan. 14, 2019.

Gord Edick/Global News
A A

York Regional Police say one person is dead following a three-vehicle crash in Woodbridge.

Police said they responded to a call at 7:10 a.m. in the area of Islington Avenue south of Sonoma Boulevard.

READ MORE: Early morning crash in Vaughan sends 78-year-old man to hospital

Authorities said a female succumbed to her injuries at the scene.

Police have not released any further information about the circumstances of the collision.

— More to come

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Collision
collision investigation
Crash
Crash Investigation
Fatal Crash
female dead
Islington Avenue
Sonoma Boulevard
three vehicle crash
Woodbridge
York Region
York Regional Police

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.