1 dead after 3-vehicle crash in Woodbridge

York Regional Police say one person is dead following a three-vehicle crash in Woodbridge.
Police said they responded to a call at 7:10 a.m. in the area of Islington Avenue south of Sonoma Boulevard.
Authorities said a female succumbed to her injuries at the scene.
Police have not released any further information about the circumstances of the collision.
