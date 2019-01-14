1 dead after 3-vehicle crash in Woodbridge

York Regional Police say one person is dead following a three-vehicle crash in Woodbridge.

Police said they responded to a call at 7:10 a.m. in the area of Islington Avenue south of Sonoma Boulevard.

READ MORE: Early morning crash in Vaughan sends 78-year-old man to hospital

Authorities said a female succumbed to her injuries at the scene.

Police have not released any further information about the circumstances of the collision.

— More to come

FATAL COLLISION – Sadly a female has succumbed to her injuries as a result of a 3 vehicle collision on S/B Islington Ave south of Sonoma Blvd. Roads in the area will be closed for several hours for the ongoing investigation. Plan an alternate route. — York Regional Police (@YRP) January 14, 2019

FATAL COLLISION UPDATE – Islington Avenue is closed from Sonoma Blvd to Turning Leaf Dr in Vaughan. Closure to be in effect for several hours for the ongoing investigation. If you witnessed this collision and have not spoken to police, please call 866-876-5423. — York Regional Police (@YRP) January 14, 2019