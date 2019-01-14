Toronto police begin week-long distracted driving, rush hour route enforcement blitz

Toronto police are eyeing distract drivers and motorists who continue to impede rush hour routes during a week-long traffic enforcement blitz that begins on Monday.

The new minimum penalty in Ontario for distracted driving is a $615 fine for a first offence.

Police said officers will hit the streets looking for motorists using their cellphones while driving. Some officers will also be riding on streetcars and buses to catch drivers in the act.

The rush hour route enforcement campaign will target drivers who block streets in the downtown core.

Police said vehicles that have been left unoccupied in a curb lane with be tagged and towed. Any motorist found stopped in a “No Stopping” zone will also be fined $150.

Police said they have issued over 6,000 tickets and towed more than 1,000 vehicles during lane-blocking blitzes in the last four years.

Both the distracted driving and rush hour route enforcement blitz begins Jan. 14 and ends on Jan. 20.

. @TorontoPolice will be working together to find #DistractedDrivers Using your phone at a red light is #DistractedDriving. Officers will be in vehicles that are taller, to better see what’s going on. Fines up to $1000 and licence suspensions in effect ^bm @DropItAndDrive pic.twitter.com/7lX05rKYfm — TPS Traffic Services (@TrafficServices) January 14, 2019