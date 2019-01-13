Winnipeg’s 4th annual Kilt Skate takes over Seven Oaks Arena

It was quite a sight at Seven Oaks Arena during Sunday’s public skating session, as skaters donned kilts while they moved around the ice.

The Great Canadian Kilt Skate is in its fourth year in Winnipeg.

Scottish or not, the event gives Winnipeggers a chance to experience an afternoon of Scottish culture.

And organizers, like Evelyn Mitchell from the St. Andrew’s Community Society, plan to continue spreading Scottish spirit year-round.

“We’re celebrating Scottish culture and heritage, but also it’s about the integration of what it means to be Canadian,” said Mitchell.

The event was started by the Scottish Society of Ottawa in 2015.

Similar events are being held across Canada up until the end of February.

For the first time in the event’s five-year history, New York City will also host a kilt skate of its own this year.

