Scott Thompson: Thank you to those who teach our kids through sport

Anyone who has — or has had — kids in hockey knows the drill.

Every week, there are practices and games and, every so often, an out-of-town tournament where the kids are really more interested in the hotel pool than they are in hockey.

READ MORE: 41-0? Minor hockey groups say kids’ games should be about fun, not scores

With both my boy and girl playing often, my wife heads in one direction with Alicia, and I set off in the opposite direction with Kurt.

It was Kurt’s turn this weekend, with his house league team playing in a tourney for select teams.

These usually don’t fare well for us, with our boys getting intimidated by the speed, not to mention the teams on buses with two goalies and all their players wearing matching jackets.

READ MORE: More than just a hockey game: McCauley Cup celebrates 10th anniversary in inner city Edmonton

The coaches feel it is a great experience and gives the players at least three games against superior teams.

Things were hit-and-miss all weekend, but with ties, goal differentials and the planets correctly aligning, somehow my son’s team found themselves in the final on Sunday.

The team they were playing was not only undefeated in the tournament — the goalie hadn’t been scored on and had shellacked Kurt’s team 3-0 in an earlier game.

WATCH: How to encourage kids to play sports

Before the game, you could hear the chatter and overconfidence beaming from the other side. This game was a mere technicality before the hardware was theirs.

Our boys were just happy to be playing in a final on a tournament Sunday instead of at home. Everyone was tired.

We’re not sure what went down in the dressing room, but the team that is normally pelting each other with tape balls five minutes before game time had found its mojo.

READ MORE: Are Canadian kids losing the ability to play? New study suggests a problem

The kids went on to beat that undefeated team 6-1, burning through their two goalies in the process and winning the tournament!

To all those who donate their time to teach our kids the lessons of life through hockey, I thank you on behalf of the parents.

This weekend, we were all blessed to watch our kids grow again.

Scott Thompson is the host of The Scott Thompson Show on Global News Radio 900 CHML.