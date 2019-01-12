Calgary bobsledder Kaillie Humphries makes Sports Illustrated list of fittest athletes

Calgary bobsledder Kaillie Humphries made Sports Illustrated list of the top 50 fittest athletes in the world.

The three-time Olympian and back-to-back gold medalist is ranked 17 among female athletes.

“I had no idea it was happening, I was even in consideration or in the running,” Humphries said in an interview from San Diego on Saturday. She found out through Twitter when the congratulations started pouring in.

“Initially, it was a bit of a shock, but very, very cool to see, learn and read about all the other athletes,” she said.

Tennis star Serena Williams hit the list at number 10, and gymnast Simone Biles made the top spot.

“Any time you have anything to do with Sports Illustrated when it comes to sports is really cool but to be amongst all of those athletes, to know what they’ve done, achieved, how hard they work, [it’s] a huge honour,” Humphries said.

‘Best versions of themselves’

The common thread that runs through the athletes is an extreme work ethic.

“It’s not about comparing themselves to other people so much as striving to be the best versions of themselves, to push themselves in the gym, with nutrition, with diet, with sleep, with exercise, with therapy — whatever it is, they’re all willing to be the very best athlete that they can be,” Humphries said.

Even though those listed are specialized in their sports, they are all still athletes.

“We put health and fitness in everything that we do,” Humphries said. “I think that’s what’s great about this list is it’s not just, ‘Who’s the best bobsledder? Who’s the best gymnast? Or who’s the best tennis player?’ They really judge and look at the athlete as a whole.”

“It’s a complete picture of what it means to be fit.”

Showcasing fitness and passion

Humphries is taking a break from bobsleigh competition but said she still works out six days a week. Discussing mobility and cardio, she’s realistic about her strengths and what she wants to improve upon.

“To be able to showcase the sport that I do, that I love, to show the rest of the world that I can lift a lot of weight, I can swim really fast, I can push things but I’m also very fit. I can keep up with a lot of other athletes across the board.”

Her diet is high in protein, fat and vegetables, and she aims to drink as much water as possible.

“I have a cheat meal once a week,” she said.