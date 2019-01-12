World
January 12, 2019 9:02 am
Updated: January 12, 2019 9:08 am

Saudi woman on the run from allegedly abusive family expected to arrive in Toronto

By Staff The Canadian Press

WATCH LIVE: Saudi teen granted asylum in Canada arrives at Toronto airport.

A A

A young Saudi woman who is on the run from her family is expected to arrive in Toronto today.

Rahaf Mohammed Alqunun fled what she alleges is an abusive family, escaping to Bangkok, Thailand where she barricaded herself in an airport hotel room and launched a Twitter campaign that drew global attention to her case.

READ MORE: Canada grants asylum to Saudi teen who fled alleged family abuse

Justin Trudeau told a press conference in Regina yesterday that the United Nations High Commission for Refugees asked Canada to grant the 18-year-old Alqunun asylum as a refugee, and Canada agreed.

The prime minister also brushed aside suggestions the move might further complicate already strained relations with Saudi Arabia.

Canadian diplomats in the Thai capital were immediately seized with Alqunun’s plight, and though she originally said she wanted to go to Australia, it became clear in the past week that Canada represented her quickest path to freedom.

The organization Human Rights Watch has praised Canada for acting swiftly to provide sanctuary to a vulnerable young woman.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Rahaf Mohammed Alqunun
saudi woman
Saudi woman abusive family
Saudi woman asylum
Saudi woman Canada asylum
Saudi woman on run
Saudi woman Thailand
Saudi woman toronto

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.