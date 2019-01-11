Oshawa Generals add playoff experience at trade deadline

It’s been a busy week for the Oshawa Generals after naming a new captain and making some player moves before the Thursday trade deadline.

Since Saturday, six players are out and four new ones are in and some picks were shuffled around while the team announced a new captain to lead the new-look squad.

“Storied franchise, Oshawa Generals, it’s a tremendous honour, I was very humbled by [the appointment],” said Kyle MacLean, the Generals’ new captain. “I’m very grateful and very excited about moving forward with this team.”

“It’s extremely deserved, he’s one of the hardest working kids on this team. He comes to the rink every day, he does the right things [and] acts like a pro,” said goaltender Kyle Keyser.

READ MORE: Kitchener Rangers pick up Joseph Rupoli from Oshawa Generals

MacLean takes over for Jack Studnicka who, along with Matt Brassard, was traded to Niagara on Tuesday.

“It’s always hard. These kids give blood, sweat and tears and teeth for our organization,” said vice president and general manager Roger Hunt. “Playoff experience is something that we were lacking, we had a lot of good players with good chemistry that did a lot of good things. We didn’t have experience. The group that’s been together for the last three years really only won six playoff games.”

“I don’t think we’re going to have any trouble scoring goals,” said head coach Greg Walters.

The Generals have over 80 years of history — the likes of Bobby Orr, Eric Lindros and John Tavares have donned the Gens uniform.

After this week’s deadline deals, four new players now have the opportunity to do the same.

READ MORE: Hamilton Bulldogs trade Brandon Saigeon to Oshawa Generals

“They got good pieces here for now and for next year, so nothing but excitement and looking forward to what I can bring to the table,” said centre Brett Neumann.

“I feel really comfortable here,” said centre Brandon Saigeon.

It hasn’t taken long for Neumann and Saigeon to make an impact with their new team — both scored in their debuts with the team.

“I think I bring experience, obviously being an overage player in the league, winning a championship last year, my offensive ability and doing whatever it takes to win for this team,” said Saigeon.

“I’m a 200-foot player: I play with a lot of speed and I think I can provide a lot of offence [and] make plays. I like to make players around me better,” said Neumann.

READ MORE: Relationship between Oshawa Generals, GM workers ran deeper than the name

The trades now give the Gens four players in the top 16 in league scoring.

The new acquisitions, besides injured Lleyton Moore, will play in front of their new home crowd for the first time Sunday when the Generals host the Erie Otters.