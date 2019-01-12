Peterborough and The Kawarthas battle bitter cold

For the second day in a row, residents in Peterborough and The Kawarthas had to deal with bitterly cold temperatures.

The mercury sat in the minus teens all day on Friday.

Factor in the windchill, and it felt colder than -20 Celsius.

The frosty winter air kept auto shops and tow truck operators busy.

“[In a] typical cold snap we get battery boosts and door unlocks for people starting up their vehicles, that lock when they walk away, but mostly battery boosts and the odd tow here and there,” said Dave Ephgrave, towing manager at Fitzsimmons Towing & Repair.

Its cold and sunny. Perfect day to hit the canal for a skate! pic.twitter.com/KXCnWFPHwX — Mark Giunta (@GiuntaNews) January 11, 2019

The rush of cold air flooded in on Thursday. The chilly weather led to a water main burst on one of the city’s busiest arteries — Chemong Rd. — on Thursday night.

“Even though the mains are six-feet down, there’s a lot of movement,” said David Whitehouse, spokesperson for Peterborough Utilities. “You get frost and that move the pipes. The metal pipes contract because of the cold. They’re brittle and you get a water main break.”

One Roof Community Centre on Water St. extended its hours for residents needing shelter until 9:30 p.m. on Friday. The Warming Room at the Murray Street Baptist Church is open Friday from 9:30 p.m. until 9 a.m. on Saturday.