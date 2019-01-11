Work to replace Hamilton bus shelters begins this month

The work to replace approximately 500 transit shelters throughout the City of Hamilton begins next week.

On Tuesday, Jan. 15, the first 45 replacements are scheduled to start as part of Hamilton Street Railway’s 2019 Shelter Renewal Program.

HSR says notices advising customers of the disruptions will be posted in advance at the existing shelter locations as well as on social media.

Temporary stops will also be identified for the duration of each shelter’s removal and installation.

The transit agency is asking customers to please prepare for inclement weather conditions while the new shelters are being installed.

