St. Thomas emergency crews reverse woman’s overdose with Narcan

St. Thomas police and paramedics saved a young woman’s life by giving her a dose of Narcan after they say she overdosed on fentanyl.
Police responded to two 911 calls from an apartment on Avon Road around 6 p.m. on Thursday
They say dispatchers could hear laboured breathing and were eventually able to speak to a male on the other end of the line.
Police and paramedics found a 25-year-old woman at the scene who’d overdosed on fentanyl while using the drug with a male companion.
Crews gave the woman a dose of Narcan and they transported her to St. Thomas Elgin General Hospital for further care as a precaution.
