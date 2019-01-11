Indigenous people contributed $9.6 billion to Manitoba economy in 2016

A new report shows Manitoba’s Indigenous community contributes $9.3 billion to the province.

The study, called “Indigenous Contributions to the Manitoba Economy” shows the contributions by Indigenous people in Manitoba.

According to the report, the Indigenous economy was responsible for creating and maintaining more than 35,700 jobs, and provided $1.1 billion in wages and salaries to employees in 2016.

The report also shows that $231 million were contributed by Manitoba’s Indigenous people in taxes in 2016.

“We have always known we were contributors to the economy here in Manitoba. The research done and presented in this report verifies that,” said Grand Chief Jerry Daniels from Southern Chiefs’ Organization.

“Now we want to develop partnerships and collaborate with businesses both domestic and internationally to enhance our quality of life.”

Researchers examined Indigenous businesses, governments, households and spending on infrastructure.

The report involved Southern Chief’ Organization, Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak, and the Rural Development Institute at Brandon University.