January 10, 2019 6:17 pm
Updated: January 10, 2019 6:19 pm

Sports facility in West Kelowna needs indoor washrooms, not outdoor

An artist's rendition of what the multi-use sports dome in West Kelowna could look like.

City of West Kelowna
A washroom fault has been spotted in West Kelowna’s plans to build a multi-use indoor recreation facility, but city councillors say the project won’t go down the drain.

City staff reported to the mayor and council on Tuesday that the dome facility they’re planning needs to have indoor bathrooms.

The layout plans of the multi-use sports dome in West Kelowna.

City of West Kelowna

The original plan called for washrooms to be placed in a portable trailer outside of the facility, but that doesn’t meet the provincial building code.

City councillor Rick de Jon says staff did not ask for any additional funding to make the change.
