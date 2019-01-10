Weather
Saskatoon weather outlook: short-lived warm-up on the way

A big warm-up is on the way, but it doesn’t last long!

Saskatoon forecast

Thursday

-21 is what it felt like with wind chill Thursday morning in Saskatoon under partly-to-mostly cloudy skies as temperatures fell back into the minus teens to start the day.

Snowfall warnings in north-central Saskatchewan came to an end through the morning after some areas saw up to 10 centimetres of snow fall by daybreak.

Partly-to-mostly cloudy skies stick around through the afternoon as the warming continues, up to a daytime high around -11 C.

Thursday night

Partly cloudy skies during the evening give way to mostly cloudy skies overnight as temperatures cool to around -18 C overnight.

Friday

-25 is what it’ll feel like Friday with wind chill as you’re heading out the door in the morning with some clouds kicking around to start the day.

Skies will clear during the day, bringing in a bright and sunny finish to the first full week of 2019 with an afternoon high around -12 C.

The next system building into Alberta will come with a kick of warm air for Saskatchewan heading into the weekend.

SkyTracker Weather

Weekend

Mostly sunny get into full swing and linger all weekend long as an upper ridge of high pressure builds in across the region.

Clear conditions bring in some cool mornings with temperatures starting out both Saturday and Sunday in the minus teens before making it into mid-minus single digits for afternoon highs.

A wave of warm air rolls in across central Saskatchewan for the second weekend of 2019.

SkyTracker Weather

Work week outlook

Clouds roll into the region on Monday and linger into the middle of the week as daytime highs drop into minus double digits before the mercury plunges back into the -20s by week’s end with a surge of arctic air.

Here is your Saskatoon 7-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast.

SkyTracker Weather

The snowy Jan. 10 Your Saskatchewan photo was taken in Hudson Bay by Sherry Kostiuk:

