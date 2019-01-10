York police cruiser involved in collision on Hwy. 407

Three people, including a York Regional police officer, suffered injuries after a collision on Highway 407 on Thursday.

Police said officers responded to a collision in the westbound lanes of the highway near Jane Street in Vaughan at around noon.

Police said one of their cruisers was involved in the crash but the officer only suffered minor injuries.

Two people in the other vehicle were also injured. One is said to be in serious condition. The other’s injuries are unknown but police said they do not appear to be serious.

OPP officers are investigating.

All westbound lanes of the highway are blocked at the scene.

