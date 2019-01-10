Woman, 77, hit by vehicle in Guelph dies from injuries: police

Guelph police say a 77-year-old woman has died after she was hit by a vehicle in the city’s east end on Tuesday morning.

The collision happened on Hadati Road between Upton Crescent and Auden Road at around 9:20 a.m. as the woman was crossing the street.

She was airlifted to a hospital out of town with serious injuries and police confirmed on Thursday the woman had died from her injuries.

It’s still not known if any charges will be laid.

“The investigation is still ongoing and Guelph police will provide an update at a later time in regard to the outcome of the investigation,” police said in a news release.

The driver remained on scene and was co-operating with investigators.

Hadati Road was closed for several hours for the investigation.