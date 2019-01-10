5 things to do this weekend for Friday, January 11, 2019

Here are your five things to do this weekend for Friday, Jan. 11, 2019.

1 – Gluten Free Expo

January 12 & 13

Vancouver Convention Centre

Glutenfreeexpo.com

2 – Cloverdale Flea Market

January 13 6AM-3PM

Cloverdale Fairgrounds

Cloverdalemarket.ca

3 – Fleur Luxury Wedding Show

January 13

JW Marriott Parq Vancouver

Fleurvancouver.com

4 – Family Art Sundays

Every Sunday 12PM-4PM

Kelowna Art Gallery

Kelownaartgallery.com

5 – The Illusionists

January 15-20

Queen Elizabeth Theatre, Vancouver

Vancouver.broadway.com