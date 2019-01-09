Canada
January 9, 2019 3:46 pm

Vic Fedeli serves Patrick Brown libel notice over tell-all book

By Staff The Canadian Press

In his new book, Take Down: The Attempted Political Assassination of Patrick Brown, former Progressive Conservative Party of Ontario Leader and Brampton Mayor-elect Patrick Brown says Finance Minister Vic Fedeli “dodged a bullet” in regards to allegations of sexual misconduct against him. Travis Dhanraj reports.

A A

TORONTO – Ontario Finance Minister Vic Fedeli is taking legal action against the former Progressive Conservative leader over allegations contained in a recent tell-all book.

Patrick Brown resigned as party leader last year amid allegations of sexual misconduct that he denies and later published a book portraying himself as a victim of a conspiracy led by senior Tory officials.

Story continues below

READ MORE: ‘It was a coordinated effort’: Patrick Brown discusses end as PC leader, grudges in new book

The book also made allegations against several key members of the Progressive Conservative government, including Fedeli, whom Brown says faced allegations of sexual misconduct when he was party leader.

Fedeli has called the allegations “categorically false and without any merit” and has now served Brown and his publisher with a libel notice.

READ MORE: Lisa MacLeod advocates for mental-health support following comments in Patrick Brown book

Brown’s publisher, Dean Baxendale, says Fedeli’s lawyers have asked for a full retraction, which would gut the entire book.

Baxendale says he has briefly responded to the lawyers but is planning a more extensive response.

WATCH: Doug Ford reacts to Patrick Brown book, says he has ‘questions about his leadership’

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
patrick brown
patrick brown book
Patrick Brown Libel Notice
pc government
progressive conservatives
Vic Fedeli

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.