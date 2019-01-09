Humboldt Broncos player Layne Matechuk takes first skate since crash

Humboldt Broncos survivor Layne Matechuk took a monumental step in his recovery by returning to the ice.

Nine months after the crash north of Tisdale, Sask., the 18-year-old defenceman donned his Humboldt Broncos jersey, shot pucks and pushed a net down a sheet of ice.

From his Twitter account, Layne’s father Kevin Matechuk stated he “could not be more proud of Layne!”

Following the April 6 collision, Layne spent one month in a coma. He’s undergone physiotherapy, speech therapy and occupational therapy.

In October, Kevin told Global News the family hoped Layne would be able to skate this winter.

The Broncos were on their way to a playoff game in Nipawin when the team’s bus and a semi collided at an intersection in eastern Saskatchewan on April 6,2018.

Sixteen people, including 10 players, were killed, and 13 others injured.

The driver of the semi, Jaskirat Singh Sidhu, pleaded guilty on Jan. 8, 2019, to 29 charges of dangerous driving.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled to start on Jan. 28 in Melfort, Sask., and is expected to last three to five days.

After 9 months @LayneMatechuk returned to the rink to skate for the first time since the accident. Thank you Greg Slobosian for helping Layne. Could not be more proud of Layne! #Believe pic.twitter.com/iD8gADwvXa — Kevin (@KevinMatechuk) January 8, 2019