Winter adventurers welcome at Manitoba’s Whirlpool Lake, closure lifted

A popular camping and recreational area in Riding Mountain National Park that was closed through the summer has been re-opened, but for winter use only.

Parks Canada issued a notice on Jan. 9 saying the closure of Whirlpool Lake was being temporarily lifted.

While the road into the area will remain closed to motor vehicles, it will be open as a wilderness trail, allowing access for hiking, cross-country skiing, snowshoeing and fat biking.

Visitors to the area will find parking available off Highway 19 on the road into Whirlpool Lake.

Winter camping will also be allowed, but campers will be required to register with Parks Canada by calling 204-848-7275.

Ice fishing, however, is prohibited.

Whether or not the area will stay open for spring and summer use has not yet been determined.

Whirlpool Lake was closed to the public in December 2017 after the DNA of zebra mussels was detected in the lake.

In a written statement, Parks Canada said it is “committed to the protection of healthy aquatic ecosystems in Canada’s national parks and will continue to monitor and test Whirlpool Lake to reduce the risk of aquatic invasive species.”

