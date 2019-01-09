Politics
January 9, 2019 11:33 am

Court to hear challenge on repeal of Ontario sex-ed curriculum

By Staff The Canadian Press

Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario President Sam Hammond speaks to reporters at 361 University Avenue on Jan. 9, 2018.

Gord Edick/Global News
A A

TORONTO – Ontario elementary teachers say they have taken the government to court over the sex-ed curriculum in part because of a warning to educators that came along with it.

A Toronto court is hearing a legal challenge today from both the Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario and the Canadian Civil Liberties Association over the Progressive Conservative government’s repeal of an updated sex-ed curriculum.

READ MORE: Ontario fights legal challenge over provincial government’s decision to repeal sex-ed curriculum


Story continues below

Those 2015 updates made by the previous Liberal government included lessons warning about online bullying and sexting, but opponents, especially social conservatives, objected to parts addressing same-sex relationships and gender identity.

The teachers allege the repeal is unconstitutional, putting children at risk by failing to be inclusive and meeting the needs of today’s students.

READ MORE: 1st day of consultations show overwhelming support for modernized Ontario sex-ed curriculum

But ETFO lawyer Howard Goldblatt says in court that there might not be a legal case today if Premier Doug Ford hadn’t also issued a warning to teachers who openly said they would continue to use the now-scrapped version of the curriculum.

Ford said he wouldn’t tolerate teachers using children as pawns for political grandstanding and his government launched a website where parents can report such concerns, which critics have dubbed a “snitch line.”

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Canadian Civil Liberties Association
Court Challenge
Doug Ford
ETFO
Liberal Government
Progressive Conservative
Sex Ed
sex ed curriculum
updated sex-ed curriculum

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.