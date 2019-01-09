Large power outages affecting 8,000 Manitoba Hydro customers

Manitoba Hydro says there are two large power outages in Winnipeg Wednesday morning.

The first one is down Route 90 near Red River College and the second is in the Garden City area.

#mboutage We have 2 large outages in north west Winnipeg. One down Route 90 near @RRC, the other in the Garden City/Kildonan area. We don't know if they are connected as of yet, but we have crews headed there to take a look. We'll keep everyone updated when we find out more. pic.twitter.com/px5xfjIK47 — Manitoba Hydro (@manitobahydro) January 9, 2019

There were almost 8,000 Winnipeg residents without power before 9 a.m.

Hydro said they aren’t if the outages are connect to each other, but their crews are investigating.