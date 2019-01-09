Wingham man pleads guilty in Bluevale double-homicide

A 57-year-old Wingham man pleaded guilty Tuesday in a double murder that shocked the community of Bluevale last year.

Media reports say Kevin Carter pleaded guilty to killing the parents of his ex-girlfriend. Doug and Marian Fischer were slain inside the home they shared with their daughter Gail, who was forced to watch the horrific incident and was also sexually assaulted.

Gail Fischer was able to call 911 for help twice.

Carter pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree murder and one count of kidnapping.

As per a joint submission between his defence lawyer and the Crown attorney, he’ll serve a life sentence in a federal prison with no chance of parole for 25 years.