Politics
January 9, 2019 9:53 am

Wingham man pleads guilty in Bluevale double-homicide

By Staff 980 CFPL

File photo.

THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Larry MacDougal
A A

A 57-year-old Wingham man pleaded guilty Tuesday in a double murder that shocked the community of Bluevale last year.

Media reports say Kevin Carter pleaded guilty to killing the parents of his ex-girlfriend. Doug and Marian Fischer were slain inside the home they shared with their daughter Gail, who was forced to watch the horrific incident and was also sexually assaulted.

READ MORE: Huron County murder suspect in court facing additional charges

Gail Fischer was able to call 911 for help twice.

Carter pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree murder and one count of kidnapping.

As per a joint submission between his defence lawyer and the Crown attorney, he’ll serve a life sentence in a federal prison with no chance of parole for 25 years.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
bluevale
Crime
First Degree Murder
Kevin Carter
London
Murder
Ontario

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.