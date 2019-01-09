Richmond B.C. bans clothing donation bins

Another Lower Mainland municipality is calling for the removal of clothing donation bins.

The City of Richmond is telling five organizations to remove 24 donation bins.

READ MORE: Man found in Burnaby donation bin a day after city announces plan to shut them down

City spokesperson Ted Townsend says the decision was made Tuesday.

“We’re asking the people who own those bins to remove them in the next 24 hours. And if they can’t do that, then to lock the bins until they can be removed.”

Richmond joins the cities of Vancouver, West Vancouver, and Burnaby in making the move, and it all comes after several recent deaths.

READ MORE: Recent deaths prompt redesign of donation bins

Early Tuesday, a 35-year-old Toronto woman died after becoming trapped inside a bin.

And late last month a 34-year-old man died in a bin in West Vancouver.