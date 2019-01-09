Manitoba Hydro
Manitoba no longer using coal for power

Archive photo of the Brandon Generating Station taken in the late 1950s.

Manitoba Hydro
Manitoba no longer has coal-burning power operations, as Manitoba Hydro says it has quit using its final coal-burning unit.

Bruce Owen told Global News the unit finished operation on Aug. 1, 2018, after nearly 50 years of operation in Brandon.

Owen says the change was made following commercial in-service of the Bipole III transmission line July 4, 2018.

The Brandon Generating Station was the first thermal-electric station to be built by Manitoba Hydro, starting in 1958.

Owen says it was a steam generator, burning coal to heat water to convert steam energy into electricity.

“Since 2009, it ran only in support of emergency operations such as during a transmission outage,” Owen told Global News.

“Emergency preparedness operations, including proficiency runs, are no longer required.”

He says the unit will now be converted a synchronous condenser, using a boiler and turbine as a motor, instead of coal.

Owen says he expects this operation to last until 2045.
