Manitoba no longer using coal for power

Manitoba no longer has coal-burning power operations, as Manitoba Hydro says it has quit using its final coal-burning unit.

Bruce Owen told Global News the unit finished operation on Aug. 1, 2018, after nearly 50 years of operation in Brandon.

READ MORE: Manitoba Hydro sees 300 per cent increase in scams in 2018

Owen says the change was made following commercial in-service of the Bipole III transmission line July 4, 2018.

The Brandon Generating Station was the first thermal-electric station to be built by Manitoba Hydro, starting in 1958.

READ MORE: Parkade flood responsible for downtown outage: Manitoba Hydro

Owen says it was a steam generator, burning coal to heat water to convert steam energy into electricity.

“Since 2009, it ran only in support of emergency operations such as during a transmission outage,” Owen told Global News.

“Emergency preparedness operations, including proficiency runs, are no longer required.”

He says the unit will now be converted a synchronous condenser, using a boiler and turbine as a motor, instead of coal.

Owen says he expects this operation to last until 2045.