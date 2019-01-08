FACT CHECK: Donald Trump’s case for the border wall had a number of questionable claims

U.S. President Donald Trump laid out his case for a border wall along America’s southwest border on Tuesday — and made numerous claims that warrant more scrutiny.

Trump claimed, among other things, that the border is facing a crisis — a claim questioned by academics.

WATCH: Trump says border wall will be ‘steel barrier’ not concrete

The president also said the wall will be paid for indirectly through a trade deal that the U.S. has reached with Mexico — that too has come under question.

READ MORE: Donald Trump threatens to call national emergency to force wall approval

Claim: “I am speaking to you because there is a growing humanitarian and security crisis at our southern border.”

Trump finds agreement with Democrats that there’s a humanitarian crisis at the southern border — but House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has charged that it’s the president’s doing.

The idea that there’s a security crisis along the southern border is questionable given that there are fewer apprehensions now than there were a decade ago.

University experts on immigration told Global News in November that they don’t believe there is a crisis at the border.

WATCH: Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer respond to Trump’s presidential address

Claim: “Every day customs and border patrol agents encounter thousands of illegal immigrants trying to enter our country.”

Agents may observe thousands of undocumented immigrants trying to enter the United States on a daily basis.

The latest numbers around apprehensions, however, don’t suggest that thousands are making it in every day — at least when you looking at figures concerning the southwest border.

There were 396,579 apprehensions at America’s southwest border in the 2018 fiscal year — that makes for daily apprehensions of just over 1,000.

There were fewer apprehensions in the 2017 fiscal year — 303,916, which averages out to just over 800 per day.

WATCH: Trump asks why ‘wealthy politicians build fences around their homes’ in televised address

Claim: “Every week 300 of our citizens are killed by heroin alone, 90 percent of which floods across from our southern border.”

Trump is right that 90 per cent of heroin sold in the U.S. comes from Mexico — but the vast majority comes through legal points of entry.

The Drug Enforcement Administration said in a 2018 report that only a “small percentage” of heroin seized along the U.S.-Mexico border came between ports of entry.

READ MORE: Should Trump’s immigration address be aired on TV? Major U.S. networks skipped Obama’s in 2014

This means that Trump’s border wall would do little to halt the flow of heroin from Mexico to the U.S.

Claim: “Sen. Chuck Schumer… has repeatedly supported a physical barrier in the past along with many other Democrats. They changed their mind only after I was elected president.”

Schumer was indeed among several Democrats, including Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton, who voted for the Secure Fence Act of 2006, which called for fencing along 700 miles of the U.S.-Mexico border.

However, the fencing built under that act was nowhere near as comprehensive as Trump’s plan for a 1,000-mile-long concrete wall, and Trump himself stated as such during his presidential campaign.

In a Nov. 25, 2016 appearance on Fox News’ “Hannity,” Trump dismissed the 2006 legislation as “such a little wall” and “such a nothing wall.”