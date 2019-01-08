Pierrefonds Comprehensive High School hosts fair to guide students toward career options

Pierrefonds Comprehensive High School picked up where the Lester B. Pearson School Board dropped off.

The school held its own career fair day for students in grades 9, 10 and 11 when the school board cancelled its career day last fall.

Hundreds of kids had a break from class as they toured more than a dozen kiosks made up of CEGEPs, trade schools and vocational job opportunities.

The annual event aims to help students continue their education or find future job opportunities as traditional career paths often don’t fit all student needs.

“I have taken pamphlets and have people explain stuff, so it’s cool,” Jayden Alleyne, a Grade 11 student, told Global News.

This year, only students from PCHS could attend after the school board cancelled its event in November due to bad weather.

Staff members and students of PCHS were thrilled to attend and be part of the abbreviated career day.

“It’s not a one size fits all thing for kids,” said PCHS principal Colleen Galley. “Every kid is different and I think what has happened over the years is we’re moving from thinking you have to go CEGEP and university to be successful.”

“There are so many different pathways to success.”

LBPSB officials hope to host a much larger career fair day next year with students from all of its member schools.