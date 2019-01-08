Snow squall watch issued for London area, 15 cm of accumulation possible by Thursday

Forecasters are warning residents in the London region to prepare for the latest blast from Old Man Winter.

A snow squall watch is currently in effect for London, Parkhill, and eastern Middlesex County. Snow squalls developing off Lake Huron will arrive early Wednesday morning and continue into early Thursday, Environment Canada says.

While visibility will be significantly reduced at times, most areas likely won’t be left with heavy accumulations as shifting winds will prevent the snow squalls from lingering over any one location for an extended period of time.

Areas near and north of London could be the exception, however, as the snow squalls are likely to remain near stationary for much of Wednesday night.

According to the watch, total snowfall accumulations of five to 15 cm will be possible by the time the squalls come to an end Thursday afternoon.

Residents are encouraged to check road conditions before venturing out, as driving could become hazardous due to sudden changes in the weather.

Environment Canada said snow squall watches are issued when conditions are favourable for the formation of bands of snow that could produce intense accumulating snow or near zero visibilities.