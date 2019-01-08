Canada
January 8, 2019 4:18 pm

Waterloo to receive nearly $11M for public transit from Ontario gas tax revenue

By Local Online Journalist (Kitchener)  Global News

Waterloo Region will receive slightly more public transit funding from the Ontario provincial gas tax than last year.

Nick Westoll / File / Global News
The Region of Waterloo will receive $10,715,713 from the provincial government as part of the gas tax sharing program.

This number represents an increase from last year’s amount, which came in at $10,032,806.

Minister of Transportation Jeff Yurek announced that the province will give $364 million in gas tax funding to 107 municipalities across Ontario.

The money is accrued through gas taxes, with municipalities receiving two cents per litre from provincial gas tax revenues. The money is intended for municipalities to use on public transit.

“We are investing in public transit to make it a more convenient travel option and to attract more riders,” Yurek said in a statement. “More public transit will cut through gridlock and get people moving.”

The City of Toronto will receive the lion’s share of the funding, collecting $184,994,655 from the province.

Waterloo Region will receive the seventh largest share behind Toronto, Ottawa ($37,142,440), Mississauga ($18,745,558), York ($16,711,664), Brampton ($13,260,942) and Hamilton ($11,405,923).

