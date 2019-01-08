Cambridge location eliminated from list of potential Waterloo consumption sites

Waterloo Regional Council passed a motion on Tuesday saying it will submit a letter of intent to apply for a consumption and treatment service site to the Ministry of Health.

The region also took 149 Ainslie Street in Cambridge off the table as a potential site for supervised consumption services. In a report, staff deemed the site as being impractical for use.

There are now four remaining sites on the board, although the council also passed a motion to open the door to other potential sites.

The region has scheduled public consultations sessions in Kitchener and Cambridge toward the end of January for residents to provide feedback on the remaining sites.

On Jan. 29, there will be a session exclusively for those that reside or own a business within 250m of the proposed site at 150 Main Street in Cambridge. In addition, there will also be public sessions on Jan. 31 and Feb. 4 in Cambridge.

On Jan. 30, there will be a session in Kitchener for those that reside or own a business within 250m of the proposed sites at 115 Water Street North, 150 Duke Street West and 105 Victoria Street North, Kitchener.

In addition, there will also be sessions in Cambridge on Feb. 5 and Feb. 7.

The region intends to contact those in the areas with letters shortly, and more information will also be made available through the public health web site and the Waterloo Region Integrated Drugs Strategy website.