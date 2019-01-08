Canada
January 8, 2019 2:26 pm

Wandering seal visits southern Newfoundland town, seems keen to stay

By Staff The Canadian Press
A seal is shown in a handout photo from Marystown RCMP.

A seal is shown in a handout photo from Marystown RCMP.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Marystown RCMP
A A

A wandering seal that parked itself in front of a southern Newfoundland hospital entrance over the weekend has been returned to the water – twice.

The seal was spotted Saturday outside the Burin Peninsula Health Care Centre, where it was blocking an ambulance route.

READ MORE: Newfoundland town frets over the safety of stranded seals swarming its streets

Story continues below

RCMP were called and moved the seal to the water, but it reappeared the next day on a road not far away.

Police say they liaised with federal Fisheries officials to safely return the animal to “more isolated area on the peninsula, away from any community area.”

A northern Newfoundland town, Roddickton, has been experiencing a swarm of stranded seals, with some photos showing the animals in large groups and others crawling along local streets.

READ MORE: Local fire chief uses excavator to free dolphins trapped by ice in Newfoundland

Cpl. Jolene Garland said RCMP in the area have not received any complaints from residents about threats to public or animal safety, so the force has not intervened in removing the Roddickton seals.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Burin Peninsula Health Care Centre
Newfoundland
RCMP
Roddickton seal
seal
southern Newfoundland
wandering seal

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.