January 8, 2019 11:29 am

Speeder near Dufresne dinged with $1,058 fine

By Online Journalist  Global News
Twitter / RCMP
A driver on Hwy. 1 near Dufresne, Man. may have been a little too excited to get home, and will be paying a speeding fine of over $1,000 as a result.

RCMP tweeted that the driver, who was travelling at 170 km/h, told police she was excited to get her kids and their new puppies home, and thought she was ‘only’ going 140 km/h – which is also speeding.

The driver was fined $1,058 Monday and faces a license review with Manitoba Public Insurance.

