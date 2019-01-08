Speeder near Dufresne dinged with $1,058 fine

A driver on Hwy. 1 near Dufresne, Man. may have been a little too excited to get home, and will be paying a speeding fine of over $1,000 as a result.

RCMP tweeted that the driver, who was travelling at 170 km/h, told police she was excited to get her kids and their new puppies home, and thought she was ‘only’ going 140 km/h – which is also speeding.

The driver was fined $1,058 Monday and faces a license review with Manitoba Public Insurance.

This female driver was so excited to get her 3 kids & their new puppies home, that she thought she was “only” going 140kmh, but was clocked at 177 on #MBHwy1 near Dufresne. She was fined $1058 & issued a serious offence notice for a license review with MPI. #rcmpmb #noexcuses pic.twitter.com/lvrpfOzlWG — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) January 8, 2019

