Traffic impacted as city crews repair water main break on Oxford Street at Talbot

City officials are recommending drivers avoid a section of Oxford Street near the downtown core following a water main break.

Crews were notified at around 10:30 p.m. Monday that the 12-inch water main at Oxford and Talbot streets broke, washing out the majority of the traffic lanes in the area.

The break has been repaired, but the road work is still underway.

“The water main was repaired at around 5 a.m. (Tuesday) and we’ve been in the process of getting the road prepped,” said Steve Fazekas, supervisor of water operations with the city. “The asphalt will be on site at around 11 or 11:30 a.m., so it’ll take them a couple of hours to get it down, maybe by 1 p.m. Hopefully by 5 p.m. it should be cool enough that we’ll open the road completely.”

Fazekas said they’re in the process of opening one westbound lane of traffic on Oxford at Talbot, while keeping two lanes closed for the repairs.

“The two through traffic lanes are closed,” he said. “The one turning lane at Talbot will be open and it’ll be through traffic only. You won’t be able to turn left onto Talbot, but at least you’ll be able to go straight through Oxford.”

While drivers might be frustrated by the delays, Fazekas said these types of breaks can happen anytime.

“This particular pipe is from 1957 so it’s a fairly old pipe,” he said. “Age is a big factor. Water temperature is a big factor. When the lakes turn and the temperature starts to drop close to zero, then you get expansion and contraction in the pipe itself and the old pipe tends to fail.”

He noted the number of water main breaks is down.

“We’ve been fairly mild, our breaks are down,” Fazekas said. “We’ve had a very good program on renewing the old water mains. In the past 20 years, we’ve eliminated a lot of trouble areas, but obviously there’s still a lot of old water mains in the city.”

The two through westbound lanes on Oxford Street at Talbot will remain closed until the repairs are complete. Fazekas hopes the repairs are completed in time for rush hour traffic at around 5 p.m. on Tuesday.