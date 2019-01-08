Super Awesome Science Show: Disturbed Sleep

On this week’s podcast episode of The Super Awesome Science Show, we crawl under the covers of sleep science to find out what may work best to help us get some rest.

Most Canadians are getting enough sleep, but statistics reveal the numbers are dropping and the quality of that rest continues to suffer. Figuring out how to improve our sleep patterns has led to a confusing environment filled with pharmaceuticals, natural health products, and even supplements of chemicals naturally found in our bodies.

I talk with neuroscientist, Dr. Michael Antle at the University of Calgary, about the biology of sleep and why it can be difficult to get the quality rest we need. We also examine the different options to help us find that slumber. The answer may lie not in supplementation but supine poses.

We then explore a traditional method to help us get to sleep. Scientifically it’s known as bibliotherapy but most of us call it bedtime stories. I talk with Kathryn Nicolai who has a podcast designed to give adults an enjoyable night’s rest through relaxing and enjoyable storytelling.

In our SASS class, we explore one reason kids don’t get enough sleep, school start times. We learn from Dr. Geneviève Gariépy that an early school bell could mean problems for students’ performance and weight.

Guests:

Dr. Michael Antle, Professor, University of Calgary

Kathryn Nicolai, Host, Nothing Much Happens

Dr. Geneviève Gariépy, McGill University Institute for Health and Social Policy

