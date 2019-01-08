Crews battle blaze in Elmwood early Tuesday

Winnipeg Fire crews spent the early hours of Tuesday morning battling a house fire in Elmwood.

Firefighters arrived in the 200 block of Bowman Ave. just before midnight, the house was engulfed in flames upon arrival.

At least four trucks were on scene to tackle the fire.

Roads on Henderson Highway were briefly closed, but have since opened.

There is no word on the cause of fire or if there were any injuries.

Global News has reached out to the city for more information.