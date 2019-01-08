School and other cancellations around southern Manitoba on Tuesday
CANCELLATIONS FOR TUESDAY, JAN 8
All schools in Rolling River School Division are closed.
Buses are not running in Beautiful Plains School Division. Brookdale, JM Young and Colony schools are closed. All other schools are open.
All schools in Pine Creek School Division are closed.
All schools in Prairie Spirit School Division are closed.
