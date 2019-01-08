Cancellations
January 8, 2019 7:40 am
Updated: January 8, 2019 8:18 am

School and other cancellations around southern Manitoba on Tuesday

Jeff Braun By News Anchor  Global News
A A

CANCELLATIONS FOR TUESDAY, JAN 8

All schools in Rolling River School Division are closed.

Buses are not running in Beautiful Plains School Division. Brookdale, JM Young and Colony schools are closed. All other schools are open.

All schools in Pine Creek School Division are closed.

All schools in Prairie Spirit School Division are closed.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Cancellations
MB Storm
school cancellations
School Closures
Snow storm
Storm
Winter Storm

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.