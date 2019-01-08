Picton Pirates hope to win battle for home ice advantage in Junior C playoffs

The Picton Pirates have come a long way in two years.

After missing the playoffs in 2016, the Prince Edward County buccaneers have rebuilt themselves into a contending team in the Tod Division of the Provincial Junior C Hockey League.

On Sunday, they grounded the Amherstview Jets 4-1 to solidify their hold on second place with 45 points. The team is now five points ahead of the third-place Jets.

“I’m pretty happy with the way things have gone so far this season,” said Pirates head coach Ty Green.

“We’ve come a long way in two years and we still have a very young hockey club,” added Green, now in his second season as the Pirates’ bench boss.

“Our general manager, Chris Masterson, has done a really good job in finding and signing new players. We’ve had some growing pains along the way, but I’m happy with the way things are progressing and the boys are playing hard in each and every game. I can’t ask for much more than that.”

Serving as team captain this season is Devin Morrison. The 18-year-old Belleville native says it’s an honour to lead the team into battle.

“This is my third year here, and I’m loving it. I joined the team when I was 16 so this club has been a huge part of my hockey life. I’m honoured to wear the ‘C’ and will do everything I can to help this team succeed,” Morrison said.

“We’re hoping to get home ice advantage in the first round of the playoffs so that was a big win the other night in Amherstview.”

The Pirates and Jets are in a battle for second place. At stake is home ice advantage in the first round of the playoffs.

Picton is back in action on Friday against the first-place Napanee Raiders at the Strathcona Paper Centre.

“The Raiders are the team to beat this year,” Green said. “I definitely think we can compete with them. I look forward to the challenge of trying to knock them off.”

The Pirates’ next home game at the Prince Edward County Arena will be Thursday, Jan. 17, against the Port Hope Panthers.