Trudeau, Trump talk Meng Wanzhou extradition, detained Canadians in phone call

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has thanked U.S. President Donald Trump for his government’s statements in support of two Canadians detained in China, Trudeau’s office said in a statement.

The leaders spoke on the phone Monday and “agreed to continue to seek their release.”

Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor were detained in China last month on suspicion of spying and endangering national security. Their detention came in the wake of Canada’s arrest of Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou at the behest of U.S. authorities seeking her extradition.

READ MORE: Canadian delegation tried ‘educating’ Chinese about Huawei CFO arrest while raising detentions

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo dubbed the Canadians’ detentions “unacceptable” and urged China to release them.

WATCH: Pompeo says detention of Canadians in China ‘unlawful’ and ‘unacceptable’

Meng is accused of misleading multinational banks about Iran-linked transactions, putting the banks at risk of violating U.S. sanctions.

Trudeau’s office said the prime minister and Trump talked about the American request to extradite Meng.

Also discussed were steel and aluminum tariffs, the closure of General Motors plants in Canada and the U.S. and visits by Trudeau and Trump to Mali and Iraq, respectively.