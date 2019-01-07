Burlington to pay tribute to Walk Off The Earth’s Mike Taylor

A tribute concert will be held on Sunday in Burlington’s Civic Square in honour of Walk Off The Earth musician Mike Taylor.

The free concert in memory of the late keyboardist and vocalist will run from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. in front of city hall.

Thank you all for your support during this time. We are looking forward to celebrating our good friend and brother this coming Sunday with all of you ❤️ pic.twitter.com/97elp4Cjgk — Walk off the Earth (@WalkOffTheEarth) January 7, 2019

In addition to a performance by Walk Off The Earth, an announcement on the band’s social media accounts says the show will feature acoustic performances by the Barenaked Ladies, Scott Helman, Monster Truck and USS.

The band said that Taylor died in his sleep of natural causes on Dec. 30, 2018. He had two children.

In response to the news, Burlington city hall lowered its flags to half-mast.

We are lowering our flags to half mast today to honour #BurlON resident @WalkOffTheEarth Mike Taylor @WalkOffTaylor who died unexpectedly in his sleep. Our city mourns. We will miss you. Thank you for your contribution to music here and around the world. @cityburlington pic.twitter.com/n3AI0r6K02 — Marianne Meed Ward (@MariannMeedWard) December 31, 2018

Fans who are planning to attend the tribute concert are urged to dress warmly, bring a candle and to make a donation to MusiCounts, a charitable organization of which Taylor was a supporter.