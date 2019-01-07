Burlington to pay tribute to Walk Off The Earth’s Mike Taylor
A tribute concert will be held on Sunday in Burlington’s Civic Square in honour of Walk Off The Earth musician Mike Taylor.
The free concert in memory of the late keyboardist and vocalist will run from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. in front of city hall.
In addition to a performance by Walk Off The Earth, an announcement on the band’s social media accounts says the show will feature acoustic performances by the Barenaked Ladies, Scott Helman, Monster Truck and USS.
The band said that Taylor died in his sleep of natural causes on Dec. 30, 2018. He had two children.
In response to the news, Burlington city hall lowered its flags to half-mast.
Fans who are planning to attend the tribute concert are urged to dress warmly, bring a candle and to make a donation to MusiCounts, a charitable organization of which Taylor was a supporter.
