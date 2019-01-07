Strong winds, blowing snow to make Manitoba driving difficult Tuesday

Winnipeggers had their winter hardiness tested Monday morning with a dumping of snow, but despite warming temperatures throughout the day, Environment Canada says we’re not quite past the inclement weather.

Environment Canada meteorologist Natalie Hasell told 680 CJOB Monday that the recent snowfall – of which Winnipeg saw between 8-13 cm – was the result of a warm front stemming from a low-pressure system currently located in central Saskatchewan.

“As that low moves further east, we’ll see a passage of a cold front, and with the passage of that cold front, we have periods of light snow, so more snow on the forecast,” said Hasell.

“But also the winds are going to pick up. Later today, the winds will be out of the northwest at 40 km/h, gusting to 60.

“Considering all the loose snow… it’s going to lead to blowing snow, and we can about blowing snow because visibility gets reduced and road conditions get difficult.”

Hasell said the winds will cause the temperature to drop, falling to -13C or so with a windchill near -25C on Tuesday afternoon.

Environment Canada issues blowing snow advisories when visibility is reduced to 800 m or less, and Hasell said Manitoba will likely come close to that number during “the bad stuff” Tuesday.

“It’s still decent visibility, but it is reduced visibility, so you still have to pay attention to how things are,” she said.

“There could still be the occasional whiteout as you’re driving, where you can’t even see the car in front of you, so it’s very important you drive to conditions.”

