Saskatoon weather outlook: blowing snow and -30 wind chills

Gusty winds, blowing snow, reduced visibility and -30 wind chills for the first full week of 2019.

Blowing snow advisory

Environment Canada issued a blowing snow advisory for Saskatoon, central and southern Saskatchewan for blowing snow Monday and overnight.

The reason for the advisory is a cold front packing strong northwest winds of 40-50 km/h and blowing snow reducing visibility to 800 metres or less at times before winds begin to abate early Tuesday.

Saskatoon forecast

Monday

Freezing rain Sunday night combined with fresh snow early Monday made for a slick start to the week as many head back to work and school after an extended holiday.

Winds picked up through the morning, up to 40 km/h with gusts over 50 km/h reducing visibility to 1.6 kilometres at times as temperatures fell from mid-minus single digits into minus double digits before noon.

A few centimetres of snow is expected to fall and blow around through the afternoon, reducing visibility at times as the mercury falls even further into minus double digits with -20 wind chills.

Monday night

Snow eases Monday evening with 60 km/h wind gusts continuing to reduce visibility overnight behind the system sweeping through that’ll cool the region into the minus-teens overnight.

Tuesday

-30 is around what it’ll feel like with wind chill Tuesday as you’re heading out to work and school in the morning with skies clearing out by midday.

Sunshine will round off the day with temperatures only getting up to around -16 with wind chills barely making it out of the -30s in the afternoon.

Wednesday-Friday

-25 is where temperatures with wind chills in the mid -30s Wednesday morning before clouds roll in with snow later in the day as the mercury rises into the minus teens for an afternoon high.

Clouds will linger on Thursday before sunny breaks return on Friday as afternoon highs hop up a few degrees closer to minus single digits.

Weekend outlook

Warmer air returns for the second weekend of 2019 with daytime highs springing back into minus single digits under partly-to-mostly sunny skies.

