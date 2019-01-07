Canada
January 7, 2019 11:45 am

Driver arrested in Hamilton hit and run had been ‘suspended for life,’ police say

By Reporter  900 CHML

A hit and run investigation in Hamilton has resulted in the discovery of stolen property.

A collision in Hamilton resulted in the recovery of property that had been reported stolen.

Police say shortly before 6:30 p.m. Sunday, they were called to a hit and run in the area of Gage Avenue North at Beechwood Avenue.

Police say the crash involved a white Honda Accord, which struck a parked grey Dodge Avenger, leaving both vehicles with heavy damage.

The man was located walking away on a nearby street and taken into custody.

Police determined that the car had been stolen, that the man’s driver’s licence had been “suspended for life,” and that he was also in possession of several credit cards, financial documents, car keys and personal items belongings to others.

A 47-year-old Hamilton man is now facing numerous charges.

