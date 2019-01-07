Driver arrested in Hamilton hit and run had been ‘suspended for life,’ police say
A collision in Hamilton resulted in the recovery of property that had been reported stolen.
READ MORE: Hamilton woman in hospital after home invasion: police
Police say shortly before 6:30 p.m. Sunday, they were called to a hit and run in the area of Gage Avenue North at Beechwood Avenue.
Police say the crash involved a white Honda Accord, which struck a parked grey Dodge Avenger, leaving both vehicles with heavy damage.
The man was located walking away on a nearby street and taken into custody.
READ MORE: Welland man arrested in Niagara region’s first homicide of 2019
Police determined that the car had been stolen, that the man’s driver’s licence had been “suspended for life,” and that he was also in possession of several credit cards, financial documents, car keys and personal items belongings to others.
A 47-year-old Hamilton man is now facing numerous charges.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.