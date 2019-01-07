Economy
January 7, 2019 11:35 am

Suncor Energy reports production hits quarterly record in fourth quarter

By Staff The Canadian Press

Pipes lead to a processing unit at Suncor Fort Hills facility in Fort McMurray Alta., on September 10, 2018. Suncor Energy Inc. says its upstream production in the last three months of 2018 hit a quarterly record. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

A A

Suncor Energy Inc. says its upstream production in the last three months of 2018 hit a quarterly record.

Canada’s largest integrated oil and gas company says production averaged 831,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, up 12 per cent from the third quarter.

READ MORE: Calgary-based Suncor Energy reports 3rd-quarter operating income of $1.56B

Story continues below

Oilsands operations produced approximately 433,000 barrels per day in the quarter, while total production from exploration and production was 90,000 boe/d.

In its outlook, Suncor maintained its December production guidance for 2019 that forecast production growth of 10 per cent even after production cuts imposed by the Alberta government.

READ MORE: Suncor warns forced oil cutbacks in Alberta pose safety, operational risks

The province announced mandatory production curtailments for the industry this year in a bid to reduce a glut of oil and help boost low prices.

Suncor’s full fourth-quarter results will be issued Feb. 5.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Alberta Oil
Alberta oil and gas
Alberta oil cutbacks
Alberta oilsands
Oil
Oil and Gas
Suncor
Suncor Energy

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.