GO train engine catches fire in Toronto’s Distillery District

Metrolinx has evacuated its Lakeshore East and Stouffville trains after a GO train engine caught on fire.

Toronto police said they responded to the call at 10:21 a.m. in the Distillery District area.

Officers said they stopped the train immediately and evacuated all passengers. There were no injuries reported.

Anna Marie Aikins, spokesperson for Metrolinx, tweeted Transit Safety Officers and emergency first responders were on their way to the scene.

Metrolinx said Toronto Fire Services put out the fire and passengers were being transferred onto another train.

Currently, service heading east from Union Station is suspended.

More to come.

Fire: Case Goods lane/ Trinity St

-train on fire, possibly engine

-passengers evacuated

-Police on scene

-TFS/EMS responding

-Distillery Lane blocked#GO37518

^ka — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) January 7, 2019

There is a report of smoke or steam coming from one of the trains east of Union Station. The tracks have been shut down while emergency personnel attend to the train. Trains on your line will hold until the tracks are released. — Lakeshore East Train (@GOtransitLE) January 7, 2019

GO Train on fire near Distillery. Electrical stink in the air. pic.twitter.com/pSJswSTYMD — David M (@FishBelowTheIce) January 7, 2019