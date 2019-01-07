GO train engine catches fire in Toronto’s Distillery District
Metrolinx has evacuated its Lakeshore East and Stouffville trains after a GO train engine caught on fire.
Toronto police said they responded to the call at 10:21 a.m. in the Distillery District area.
Officers said they stopped the train immediately and evacuated all passengers. There were no injuries reported.
Anna Marie Aikins, spokesperson for Metrolinx, tweeted Transit Safety Officers and emergency first responders were on their way to the scene.
Metrolinx said Toronto Fire Services put out the fire and passengers were being transferred onto another train.
Currently, service heading east from Union Station is suspended.
More to come.
