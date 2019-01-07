Cannabis
January 7, 2019 10:48 am

Applications open to enter lottery for 25 retail cannabis licenses in Ontario

By Staff The Canadian Press

Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson says it's 'probably wise' for the provincial government to only open 25 retail cannabis stores on April 1 if there's a shortage of product. He said he hopes Ottawa gets three of the five stores allocated to Eastern Ontario.

TORONTO – Applications are now being accepted from those looking to enter a lottery to apply for the first 25 retail cannabis licences in Ontario.

The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario began to accept expressions of interest on its website at 12:01 a.m. today and will take applications until noon Wednesday.

The draw for the licences will take place on Friday, with the results expected to be announced within 24 hours.

There is a $75 fee to submit an expression of interest and those selected through the lottery will have five business days to turn in their application along with a $6,000 non-refundable fee and a $50,000 letter of credit.

The commission says the rules have been established to encourage the opening of retail cannabis stores by April 1 – the first day they will be allowed in Ontario – and those who are not committed to meeting that deadline should not sign up for the lottery.

Recreational cannabis can currently only be purchased legally in Ontario through a government-run website.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

