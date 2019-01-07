Ryan Seacrest called out for wearing #TimesUp bracelet on Golden Globes red carpet

Ryan Seacrest received a lot of negative attention for wearing a #TimesUp bracelet on the red carpet at the 2019 Golden Globes on Sunday night.

Seacrest’s E! red carpet co-host Giuliana Rancic introduced the bracelet and let viewers know that they might see the bracelet on many celebrities’ wrists throughout the evening and that the movement will continue to be a topic of discussion on the red carpet.

The camera cut to Seacrest, showing the viewers his own bracelet.

“You’ll see those bracelets on the carpet, I’ve got the black one here on my wrist,” Seacrest said.

Seacrest and Rancic spoke about the meaning of the bracelets, explaining that the accessories are to celebrate the Time’s Up accomplishments in the past year.

Many people on social media were quick to point out that the 44-year-old TV host himself has been accused of sexual misconduct.

Last February, a personal stylist accused Seacrest of sexually harassing her for years and publicly detailed her allegations, including that he grabbed her crotch multiple times.

Hardy said that in 2013 she was terminated by E! two weeks after reporting incidents to the human resources department. She alleged that Seacrest grabbed her buttocks and private parts.

At the time, Hardy told Variety that she was speaking out for the first time about the allegations because she felt “total exasperation” after her complaint was dismissed.

Seacrest was first accused of harassment by his former E! wardrobe stylist last November but before his accuser went public with the claims, Seacrest went public to deny the “reckless” allegations against him and co-operated with an internal investigation into the matter by the E! network.

Almost three months later, E! completed its investigation into the allegations by outside counsel hired by NBCUniversal and found “insufficient evidence to support the claims.”

He also responded to Hardy’s allegations following her interview with Variety.

“Yesterday, Variety published a salacious story that revealed the specific claims against me for the first time — even though an independent third-party investigator found insufficient evidence to support the claims,” Seacrest said in a lengthy statement.

“Much to my dismay, Variety didn’t speak with me or bother to speak with other credible witnesses or even ask for any of the evidence that was obtained during the investigation when offered, all of which clearly challenged the veracity of the claims made against me,” the talk show host said.

Seacrest continued: “This person who has accused me of horrible things offered, on multiple occasions, to withdraw her claims if I paid her millions of dollars. I refused. I have worked extremely hard to achieve my success and I don’t take my opportunities for granted. I don’t want to accuse anyone of not telling the truth but in this case, I have no choice but to again deny the claims against me, remind people that I was recused of any wrongdoing, and put the matter to rest.”

Many people online were outraged that Seacrest would have one on his wrist.

As of this writing, Seacrest has not responded to the backlash he’s been receiving for wearing the #TimesUp bracelet.