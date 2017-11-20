Ryan Seacrest denies sexual misconduct allegations by ‘E! News’ stylist

Ryan Seacrest has denied sexual misconduct allegations brought against him by a wardrobe stylist at E! News.

The American Idol host, who worked at E! News from 2006-2012, released a statement on the matter last week before the alleged victim went public with her allegations.

“Recently, someone that worked as a wardrobe stylist for me nearly a decade ago at E! News, came forward with a complaint suggesting I behaved inappropriately toward her. If I made her feel anything but respected, I am truly sorry. I dispute these reckless allegations and I plan to cooperate with any corporate inquiries that may result,” Seacrest said in the statement.

His statement continued: “I treat all my colleagues with kindness, dignity, and understanding, as this is a principle that’s core to who I am. Throughout my 25 years in the entertainment industry, the majority of my co-workers have been women, and I’ve endeavored to foster a positive work environment of mutual respect and courtesy, as that’s how I believe it should be. I’m distraught that anyone or any situation would call that into question. I’m proud of my workplace reputation, and believe my track record will speak for itself. I’m an advocate for women. I will continue to support their voices.”

E! spokeswoman Joanne Park says the network is investigating.

A source told Deadline that the accuser asked for “a substantial amount of money to keep quiet.” Seacrest reportedly declined the offer through his lawyers. He was reportedly “weary of the implications of guilt baked into acquiescing to such a financial demand.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the accusations brought against Seacrest were made one week ago and details about them are not yet public.

The claims against Seacrest come in the wake of a flood of sexual misconduct allegations against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, directors James Toback and Brett Ratner and actors including Kevin Spacey, Ed Westwick, Jeremy Piven and Louis C.K.