The world’s highest-paid TV host has been revealed by Forbes and Dr. Phil McGraw has topped the list, beating out Ellen DeGeneres and Ryan Seacrest.

Forbes reports that McGraw, the 67-year-old host of talk show Dr. Phil, earned US$79 million between June 1, 2016 and June 1, 2017.

A majority of McGraw’s earnings come after combining his cut of the show’s advertising revenue and product placement deals. The rest comes from his producing credits on The Doctors and Global’s Bull, endorsement deals and public speaking appearances.

READ MORE: Michael Weatherly, Glenn Gordon Caron talk ‘Bull’ Season 2

Dr. Phil — which sees McGraw offer advice to his guests from his experience as a clinical and forensic psychologist — is one of the most widely syndicated TV shows in the United States.

“If you are going to deliver a particular audience like Dr. Phil does, you are pure gold to your advertisers,” Forbes quotes Les Rose, professor of practice for broadcast and digital journalism at Syracuse University’s Newhouse School.

Rose continues: “If Dr. Phil didn’t appeal to moms at home, then he’d be out of business.”

READ MORE: Teresa Giudice says ‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ Season 8 ‘one of the best seasons yet’

DeGeneres is in second place with $77 million and American Idol host Seacrest is third with $58 million followed by Judge Judy and Simon Cowell.

Check out Forbes’ full list of the Top 10 TV earners below.