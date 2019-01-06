Edmonton Oilers
January 6, 2019 11:06 pm

Cam Talbot leads Edmonton Oilers to shutout win in Anaheim

By Radio Host  630CHED

Anaheim Ducks' Brian Gibbons (23) is shoved by Edmonton Oilers' Kevin Gravel (5) in front of Oilers goaltender Cam Talbot during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

AP Photo/Jae C. Hong
A A

Cam Talbot made 39 saves for his first shutout of the season as the Edmonton Oilers beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-0, Sunday night.

Connor McDavid opened the scoring 7:37 into the game. He whacked a loose puck in off Ducks goalie John Gibson for his 24th of the season.

Jesse Puljujarvi swiped a backhand under Gibson to make it 2-0.

Story continues below

Anaheim went on the power play in the final minute of the first, but Kyle Brodziak extended the Oilers lead with a shorthanded goal with 10.8 seconds left in the period. It was the Oilers fourth shorthanded goal of the season.

READ MORE: Edmonton Oilers lit up by lowly Kings

Leon Draisaitl fired a loose puck in the slot past Gibson for his 23rd to make it 4-0 7:25 into the second.

With three minutes left in the game, Ryan Kesler hit the post. Brian Gibbons was on the doorstep for the rebound, but Talbot came up with a great glove save.

It was Talbot’s 20th career shutout and his first since Oct. 4, 2017.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Caleb Jones both had two assists. Defenceman Kris Russell returned to the Oilers lineup after missing ten games with an injury.

The Oilers, 20-19-3, will wrap up their four-game road trip Tuesday in San Jose.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
anaheim ducks
Cam Talbot
Connor McDavid
Edmonton Oilers
Edmonton sports
Ken Hitchcock
Leon Draisaitl
NHL

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.