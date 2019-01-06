Cam Talbot leads Edmonton Oilers to shutout win in Anaheim

Cam Talbot made 39 saves for his first shutout of the season as the Edmonton Oilers beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-0, Sunday night.

Connor McDavid opened the scoring 7:37 into the game. He whacked a loose puck in off Ducks goalie John Gibson for his 24th of the season.

Jesse Puljujarvi swiped a backhand under Gibson to make it 2-0.

Anaheim went on the power play in the final minute of the first, but Kyle Brodziak extended the Oilers lead with a shorthanded goal with 10.8 seconds left in the period. It was the Oilers fourth shorthanded goal of the season.

READ MORE: Edmonton Oilers lit up by lowly Kings

Leon Draisaitl fired a loose puck in the slot past Gibson for his 23rd to make it 4-0 7:25 into the second.

With three minutes left in the game, Ryan Kesler hit the post. Brian Gibbons was on the doorstep for the rebound, but Talbot came up with a great glove save.

It was Talbot’s 20th career shutout and his first since Oct. 4, 2017.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Caleb Jones both had two assists. Defenceman Kris Russell returned to the Oilers lineup after missing ten games with an injury.

The Oilers, 20-19-3, will wrap up their four-game road trip Tuesday in San Jose.