Alberta politicians share condolences on death of former Edmonton MLA Gene Zwozdesky

Several former and current Alberta politicians took to Twitter Sunday to share their memories and condolences over the death of former Edmonton Mill Creek MLA Gene Zwozdesky.

READ MORE: Speaker of the House Gene Zwozdesky loses Edmonton-Mill Creek seat to NDP (2015)

UCP MLA Ric McIver, who served alongside ‘Zwoz’ as he was affectionately called, said he would miss Zwozdesky’s good humour.

Gene Zwozdesky was a good man who served AB with grace & dignity. I and 1000's will miss his good humour. It was an honour to serve with Gene. I don't know who else during his time in the legislature was more conversant with more cultures than Gene. Rest in peace friend. #ableg — Ric McIver (@RicMcIver) January 6, 2019

Zwozdesky died Sunday at the age of 70 after a battle with cancer. He was elected to the Alberta Legislature in 1993 as a Liberal but later crossed the floor to join the PC’s filling several roles in cabinet.

He also served as Speaker of the Legislature between 2012 and 2015.

UCP Leader Jason Kenney described Zwozdesky as a “Legend.”

I didn't have the privilege of directly serving with Gene Zwozdesky, but he was a legend of the Alberta Legislature. The outpouring of response today shows Gene's overwhelmingly positive impact in our province. Condolences to his family & friends for their loss. RIP Mr. Speaker. https://t.co/8wvzsk8XiN — Jason Kenney (@jkenney) January 6, 2019

So very saddened to hear of my friend, MLA & Speaker Gene Zwozdesky who passed away today. He was a joy to be with & always celebrated the very best in all of us. Arts & Culture, music, dance & so much more. Luv you Gene…💔 pic.twitter.com/npEVyeGu7H — Heather Klimchuk (@HeatherKlimchuk) January 6, 2019

Heather Klimchuk served alongside Zwozdesky and said he celebrated “the very best in all of us.”

Zwozdesky displayed his Ukrainian heritage with pride and was a fierce proponent of the arts. He appeared on Global News dozens of times over the years.

WATCH BELOW: On the 25th anniversary of the Ukraine declaration of independence from the USSR, Alberta’s Ukrainian community celebrates with dance and song in Churchill Square. Gene Zwozdesky speaks more about the event.

Current Alberta Party leader Stephen Mandel described Zwozdesky as a great friend.

I was very sorry to hear of the passing of my great friend Gene Zwozdesky. He was a wonderful man who served diligently and honourably for all of Alberta. He has left us too soon and he will be sorely missed by all Albertans. Sending our deepest condolences to his family. #ableg https://t.co/3R0tAGFQoG — Stephen Mandel (@SMandel_AB) January 6, 2019

WATCH BELOW: Alberta’s new MLAs learn the ins and outs from outgoing Speaker Gene Zwozdesky.

There’s no word on funeral arrangements yet.