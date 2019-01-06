Alberta politicians share condolences on death of former Edmonton MLA Gene Zwozdesky
Several former and current Alberta politicians took to Twitter Sunday to share their memories and condolences over the death of former Edmonton Mill Creek MLA Gene Zwozdesky.
UCP MLA Ric McIver, who served alongside ‘Zwoz’ as he was affectionately called, said he would miss Zwozdesky’s good humour.
Zwozdesky died Sunday at the age of 70 after a battle with cancer. He was elected to the Alberta Legislature in 1993 as a Liberal but later crossed the floor to join the PC’s filling several roles in cabinet.
He also served as Speaker of the Legislature between 2012 and 2015.
UCP Leader Jason Kenney described Zwozdesky as a “Legend.”
Heather Klimchuk served alongside Zwozdesky and said he celebrated “the very best in all of us.”
Zwozdesky displayed his Ukrainian heritage with pride and was a fierce proponent of the arts. He appeared on Global News dozens of times over the years.
Current Alberta Party leader Stephen Mandel described Zwozdesky as a great friend.
There’s no word on funeral arrangements yet.
