Atlantic branch of Red Cross assists family after New Brunswick house fire

The Atlantic branch of the Canadian Red Cross is assisting a New Brunswick family of four after they lost their home in a fire on Saturday, Jan. 5.

The Red Cross says the fire was reported “late Saturday afternoon” at 2918 Highway 625 in the rural New Brunswick community of Parker Ridge.

A couple and two children are currently staying with relatives but are being assisted by Canadian Red Cross volunteers for emergency purchases like winter clothing and food.

No one was injured in the fire.

